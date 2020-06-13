The Hollywood Reporter
Watch Shea Diamond's Moving Performance of 'Don't Shoot' | Pride Summit 2020
June 13, 2020
Shea Diamond performs her moving song, "Don't Shoot."
Watch Shea Diamond's Moving Performance of 'Don't Shoot' | Pride Summit 2020