'SNL': New Castmember Shane Gillis Criticized for Racial Slur in Resurfaced Audio | THR News
September 13, 2019
Shane Gillis, one of three new 'Saturday Night Live' castmembers announced Thursday, is seen using a racial slur in a since-deleted video on a YouTube channel called "Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast."
