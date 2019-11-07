Movie Trailers
'Soul' Teaser
November 07, 2019
Voice cast includes Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs. The Pixar film will be in theaters on June 19.
