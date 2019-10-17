The Hollywood Reporter News
'South Park' Pokes Fun at LeBron James for China Comments | THR News
October 17, 2019
The episode “Let Them Eat Goo" made unsubtle references to the Lakers star's criticism of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.
'South Park' Pokes Fun at LeBron James for China Comments | THR News
Brian Koppelman and David Levien Developing Uber Limited Series | THR News
Democratic Presidential Debate Ended With Ellen DeGeneres Question, Sparks Backlash | THR News
Jennifer Aniston Debuts on Instagram With Epic 'Friends' Cast Reunion Photo | THR News
Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski Unite for Comedy 'Imaginary Friends' | THR News
Kevin Smith Defends Superhero Movies After Scorsese Comments | THR News
Felicity Huffman Reports to Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin to Serve Sentence | THR
HBO Max Picks Up 'Grease' TV Spinoff 'Rydell High | THR News
Watch Charlize Theron in New 'Bombshell' Trailer | THR News
Megyn Kelly to Make Return to Fox News After Three Years | THR News
Zoe Kravitz Set to Star as Catwoman in 'The Batman' | THR News
Sarah Silverman Returns to HBO for Comedy Special, Late-Night Pilot | THR News
What You Should Know About Bryan Cranston's Clandestine 'El Camino' Cameo | THR News
'Joker' Earns Outstanding $55M at Box Office | THR News
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim Pushes Back Against Claims in Ronan Farrow's Book | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: David Harbour Pokes Fun at 'Stranger Things' Role, Billy Porter Makes Cameo | THR
Angelica Ross and Indya Moore Call Out Chris Cuomo for Insensitive Joke at Equality Town Hall |
Jane Fonda Arrested at Climate Change Strike in Washington D.C. | THR News
Now Screening: 'The Addams Family,' 'Gemini Man' & 'El Camino' | THR News
Ronan Farrow Reiterates NBC News Ordered a "Hard Stop to Reporting" on Harvey Weinstein | THR N
Billy Porter Set to Play Fairy Godmother in 'Cinderella' Alongside Camila Cabello | THR News
Alfonso Cuaron Signs Overall Deal With Apple | THR News
Elisabeth Moss Set to Join 'Next Goal Wins' | THR News
'South Park' on China Censorship Controversy: "F--- the Chinese Government!" | THR News
Drew Barrymore to Headline, Executive Produce Talk Show for CBS TV Distribution | THR News
'Joker' Expected to Surpass 'Gemini Man' at Box Office | THR News
Mindy Kaling Calls Out Television Academy for Attempting to Strip 'Office' Producer Credit | TH
3 Shocking Revelations From Ronan Farrow's Book 'Catch and Kill' | THR News
College Student Banned From AMC Theaters After Pulling a Prank in Orange, CA | THR News
Fox News Separates From Trump Lawyer Trey Gowdy | THR News
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Matt Lauer Claims: "Shocking & Appalling" | THR News
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Suffers Face Injury While Filming in Costa Rica | THR News