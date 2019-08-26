'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Sizzle Reel
August 26, 2019
During D23, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' filmmaker J.J. Abrams said the team was hard at work on a new trailer, but weren't quite ready, so they showed off a sizzle.
