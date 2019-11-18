The Hollywood Reporter News
Taylor Swift American Music Awards Performance Drama Continues | THR News
November 18, 2019
After Big Machine Records released a statement that they reached an agreement with Taylor Swift to perform her old hits at the 2019 American Music Awards, dick clark productions said otherwise.
