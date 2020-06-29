The Hollywood Reporter News
MGM Releases Teaser Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' | THR News
June 29, 2020
MGM on Sunday released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect,' starring Jennifer Hudson.
