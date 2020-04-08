The Hollywood Reporter News
'Tiger King' Averages Nearly 19 Million Viewers In First 10 Days | THR News
April 08, 2020
The docuseries averages 19 million viewers over its first 10 days of release.
'Tiger King' Averages Nearly 19 Million Viewers In First 10 Days | THR News
Netflix Launches New Instagram Live Series 'Wanna Talk About It?' | THR News
Lisa Kudrow on Board for Steve Carell's Netflix Comedy 'Space Force' | THR News
Tom Brady Talks Relationship with Donald Trump on Howard Stern's Radio Show | THR News
R. Kelly's Request for Release Denied by Judge | THR News
CBS to Launch Movie Nights on Sundays | THR News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News
Tracy Morgan Gives Emotional "Thank-You" to First Responders and Medical Professionals | THR Ne
Chris Cuomo on What He Believes Is the 'Secret' to Kicking Coronavirus | THR News
Chris Hemsworth Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix Film 'Extraction' | THR News
Roseanne Barr Says COVID-19 a Ploy to Kill Baby Boomers, John Krasinski Spreads More 'Good News
Queen Elizabeth Makes a Televised Address to U.K. Amid Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News
Roseanne Barr Weighs In on Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News
ABC, NBC & CBS Unite for Global Broadcast | THR News
John Krasinski Releases Second Episode of YouTube Series 'Some Good News' | THR News
Duffy Opens Up About Four-Week Abduction and Rape Ordeal | THR News
Joe Exotic Speaks From Jail, CNN's Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For Coronavirus | THR News
Musicals By Andrew Lloyd Webber Are Set to Appear Online For Free | THR News
Adam Sandler Shows Appreciation for Medical Professionals With "Quarantine Song" Performance |
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Giving Free Dresses to Teachers | THR News
Quibi Preview: 5 Star-Studded Shows to Watch | THR News
Will Smith Debuts New Snapchat Series 'Will From Home' | THR News
A First Look at Ryan Murphy's Netflix Show 'Hollywood,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date Moved
Paramount Pushes Release Date for 'Top Gun: Maverick' | THR News
'Tiger King' Directors on Who They Hope Plays Joe Exotic in Movie | THR News
Chris Cuomo Says He Experienced Hallucinations & Chipped His Tooth Due to Coronavirus | THR New
Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey & Others Donate Millions to America's Food Fund | THR News
Sophie Turner on How She and Joe Jonas Are Spending Their Time Quarantining | THR News
J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' Hub, Samuel L. Jackson Reads 'Stay the F--k at Hom
'Minions: Rise of Gru' Gets New Release Date | THR News
Samuel L. Jackson Reads 'Stay the F---' at Home' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | THR News
Everything You Should Know About J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter at Home" Hub | THR News