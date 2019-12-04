The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Bastard Machine
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Heat Vision
Box Office
Reviews
Archives
'Togo' Trailer
December 04, 2019
Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton and Thorbjorn Harr star in the Ericson Core-directed film. Available to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 20.
SHARE
'Togo' Trailer