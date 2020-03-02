The Hollywood Reporter News
James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News
March 02, 2020
James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.
James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News
Open Letter Asks 'No Time to Die' Release Date Be Postponed | THR News
ABC Unveils the Next 'Bachelorette' Star | THR News
'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News
John Mulaney Takes 'SNL' Stage for Third Time | THR News
What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in March | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Prepares to Say Goodbye to Justin Chambers, Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out
Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out On Verdict, Says It Wasn't About #Metoo Movement | THR News
'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews | THR News
Now Screening: 'I Am Not Okay With This', 'Invisible Man' & More | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Officially Sets Justin Chambers Farewell Episode | THR News
Hasan Minhaj's Netflix Series 'Patriot Act' Gets 7 Episode Extension | THR News
Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR News
'Proud Family' Revival Is Coming to Disney+ | THR News
Jordan Peele Premieres First 'Candyman' Trailer | THR News
Taylor Swift Transforms Into "The Man" For New Music Video | THR News
Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett Lead 2020 ACM Awards Nominations | THR News
Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'AHS,' Pete Davidson On Ariana Grande & More | THR News
'American Horror Story' Season 10 Cast to Star Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson & More | THR News
Bachelor Peter Weber Defends Madison Prewett, Says She Didn't Give Him a Sex Ultimatum | THR Ne
Nick Jonas Reveals How He Found Out He Had Spinach in His Teeth During Grammys Performance | TH
Pete Davidson Reacts to Ariana Grande Calling Their Relationship a "Distraction" | THR News
Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'SNL' and More | THR News
Chris Harrison Explains that Awkward 'Bachelor' Fantasy Suites Twist | THR News
Chris Evans in Early Talks to Star in Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horrors' | THR News
ABC Casting 'The Bachelor' For Seniors "In Their Golden Years" | THR News
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Operator in Fatal Crash
Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News
'Hunters' Creator Defends Series Following Criticism From Auschwitz Memorial | THR News
Ben Affleck On How Father's Alcoholism Influenced His Decision to Stay Sober | THR
Trump Slams Parasite Oscar Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | T