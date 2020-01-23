The Hollywood Reporter News
'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News
January 23, 2020
'Captain Marvel' is getting a sequel., 'The Gentlemen' will face off against 'Bad Boys' at the box office and ABC's 'Erin Brockovich' drama has found its star. Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 23rd.
