'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News
February 11, 2020
Universal sets a release date for the 'The Hunt,' Harrison Ford is calling out President Donald Trump and the Film Academy is explaining why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment.
