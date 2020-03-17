The Hollywood Reporter News
Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News
March 17, 2020
'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just found out about C0VID-19.
Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News
Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News
Disney Pushes Release Date for 'Black Widow' | THR News
John Legend, Chris Martin Holding Live-Stream Concerts Amid Coronavirus | THR News
AMC Closes All U.S. Theaters Amid Spread of Coronavirus | THR News
Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With 'The Lather Show' | THR News
Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More
'The Witcher' Production Suspended for Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus | THR News
Sony's 'Cinderella' Musical Shuts Down for Two Weeks in U.K. | THR News
NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Analyst Says Apple Looking to Acquire Disney | THR News
Box Office Suffers Major Hit as NY, LA Movie Theaters Close | THR News
Disney Suspends All Movie Production, Late Night Hosts Tape Without Audience | THR News
Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News
Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News
5 TV Shows To Watch While Stuck at Home, Major Films Push Release Dates Over Coronavirus & More
'Riverdale' Production Shut Down After Crew Member Has Contact With Coronavirus | THR News
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere
'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'On My Block' Cast Breaks Down That Shocking Season 3 Ending (SPOILERS) | THR News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News
Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News
Universal to Revive 'Dracula' Movie | THR News
The Shocking 'Bachelor' Finale: A Full Wrap Up | THR News
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News
'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News
Broadway Show Prices Drop Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News