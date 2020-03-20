The Hollywood Reporter News
Trevor Noah Calls Out Partying Spring Breakers Amid Coronavirus | THR News
March 20, 2020
In Trevor Noah's latest installment of 'The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah,' the late-night host addressed all things coronavirus, directing aim at Trump and spring breakers in Florida.
