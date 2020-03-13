The Hollywood Reporter News
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News
March 13, 2020
"He shouldn't have been letting everyone touch his chocolates. That's probably how he got it," the 'Daily Show' host quipped during his Thursday night show.
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News
Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News
5 TV Shows To Watch While Stuck at Home, Major Films Push Release Dates Over Coronavirus & More
'Riverdale' Production Shut Down After Crew Member Has Contact With Coronavirus | THR News
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere
'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'On My Block' Cast Breaks Down That Shocking Season 3 Ending (SPOILERS) | THR News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News
Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News
Universal to Revive 'Dracula' Movie | THR News
The Shocking 'Bachelor' Finale: A Full Wrap Up | THR News
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News
'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News
Broadway Show Prices Drop Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News
Elizabeth Warren Flips a Switch on 'SNL,' 'Black Widow' Drops Final Trailer & More | THR News
'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News
Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News
The Final 'Black Widow' Trailer Is Here | THR News
'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel
Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News
'Onward' Makes $2M in Thursday Night Previews | THR News
How Alex Karev's Storyline Concluded on' Grey's Anatomy' | THR News
Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News
MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News
Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR
Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News