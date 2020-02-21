The Hollywood Reporter News
Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News
February 21, 2020
During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.
