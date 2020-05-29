The Hollywood Reporter News
Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on President Trump's Minneapolis Tweet | THR News
May 29, 2020
The tweet "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."
