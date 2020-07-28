The Hollywood Reporter News
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News
July 28, 2020
WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News
Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News
'O, The Oprah Magazine' to Cease Printing After December 2020 Issue | THR News
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy & More News | THR News
'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News
Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR New
Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' for Second Season | THR News
Disney's 'Mulan' Taken Off Theatrical Release Calendar, 'Avatar' & 'Star Wars' Pushed Back
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Bypassing Traditional Theatrical Route & More News
Fox Teams Up With Taraji P. Henson for Untitled 'Empire' Spinoff | THR News
Michael B. Jordan, Color of Change Launch #ChangeHollywood Initiative | THR News
'The Crown' Takes Second Pause Between Seasons Four and Five | THR News
'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News
Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Set to Start Production Again in Los Angeles | THR News
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News
Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Plans to Open First Overseas | THR News
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News
Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News
‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News
Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Katie Couric Reunites Cast of 'The Parent Trap' In Honor of Film's Anniversary | THR News
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News
John Oliver Quashes Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories on 'Last Week Tonight' | THR News
Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News
Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News
Now Screening: ‘The United Shades of America,’ ‘Cursed’ & More | THR News
Katherine Langford & Cast of 'Cursed' on the Message Behind Their Magical Show | THR News