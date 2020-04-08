Movie Trailers
'We Summon the Darkness' Trailer
April 08, 2020
Marc Meyers directs 'We Summon the Darkness,' starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee and Tanner Beard, available digitally on April 10.
