Why CEO Bob Iger Stopped Walt Disney Co. From Buying Twitter | THR News
September 23, 2019
The Walt Disney Co. came close to buying Twitter, yet did not go through with a deal because CEO Bob Iger could not shake his feeling of dread, he revealed in a recent 'New York Times' profile.
