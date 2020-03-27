Movie Trailers
'The Willoughbys' Trailer
March 27, 2020
Will Forte and Alessia Cara voice the Netflix's animated film along with Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais, available April 22.
