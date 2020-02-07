The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
"You Need to Be Able to Go Toe-to-Toe" with Trump: Tom Steyer
February 07, 2020
Steyer earned a strong applause at the latest democratic primary debate.
SHARE
"You Need to Be Able to Go Toe-to-Toe" with Trump: Tom Steyer