Zendaya Reveals She Feared for Father's Safety While Filming 'Spider-Man' | THR News
August 11, 2020
Actress and singer Zendaya revealed she feared for her father's safety while filming her first 'Spider-Man' movie in 2016, around the time of the police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.
